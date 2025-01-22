Edmonds Winter Market returns Saturday, Jan. 25

The City of Edmonds Winter Market returns on Saturday, Jan. 25 on 5th Avenue North between Main Street and Bell Street. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local vendors will offer a wide range of items including artisan packaged food, jewelry and locally made home items.

This year, as part of a new trial initiative, the Edmonds Food Bank will offer on-site SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) assistance at a dedicated booth. You can find their booth outside the Edmonds Museum on 5th Avenue, near the alley. If you have any questions, swing by the booth at any of the four markets this season.

The remaining markets are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, March 29 and April 26.

Follow City of Edmonds Markets on Facebook for more details.