Expect I-5 lane and ramp closures due to Sound Transit work Jan. 27-31

Sound Transit contractor crews will be working overnight on Interstate 5 Jan. 27-31 as part of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
Watch for the following closures:
– Northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound State Route 104 (Northeast 205th Street) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday morning, Jan. 31.
– Two right lanes on northbound I-5 between 236th and 220th Streets Southwest from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday morning, Jan. 31.
