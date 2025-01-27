Fate of ‘Big Red’, the Boardwalk Condos redwood, uncertain after city issues permit for removal

A controversy is brewing over the fate of a 100-year-old, 80-plus-foot-tall California coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) growing in the parking lot of the Boardwalk Condominiums at 1024 5th Ave S. in downtown Edmonds.

The Boardwalk Homeowners Association contends that the tree’s root system is undermining and compromising its parking area and has applied for a permit from the City of Edmonds to have the tree removed. The permit was approved on Dec. 9. Others allege that the parking area damage is insignificant, and that the permit was issued based on incomplete, inaccurate and intentionally misleading information.

On Dec. 30, a petition outlining these alleged inconsistencies was filed with the Snohomish County Superior Court by Boardwalk resident Dennis Weaver (case number 24 2 21183 31) in which he asked the court to direct the City of Edmonds to reverse its approval of the tree removal permit. Weaver supplied My Edmonds News with this copy of his petition.

Found in a narrow range of coastal forests in southern Oregon and northern California, the coast redwood is the sole living species of the genus Sequoia (other species are known in the fossil record). They are among the longest-lived (1,200-2,200 years or more) and tallest trees on Earth, reaching up to 380 feet tall and 29 feet in diameter.

Before commercial logging and clearing of redwoods began in the 1850s, these trees grew along much of coastal California and the southwest corner of coastal Oregon, where the combination of moderate temperatures and fog drip create ideal conditions. Their size and majesty prompted many to be preserved in various state and national parks. Many of the largest specimens have their own official names, and the California redwood groves remain a popular tourist attraction.

Coast redwoods are not to be confused with their equally impressive cousins, the giant sequoias (Sequoiadendron giganteum), also native to California but confined to groves on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. Unlike redwoods that are among the most valuable and sought-after species for lumber, sequoias produce brittle wood of little commercial value.

Redwoods do not occur outside their natural range but are easy to cultivate and raise in other areas if given favorable moisture and climatic conditions such as found in Western Washington and the Puget Sound basin. Accordingly, there are numerous redwoods in the Edmonds community, many planted by homeowners as specimen trees and for the satisfaction of having a representative of this notable species grace their property.

One such tree is the specimen standing in front of the Boardwalk Condominiums.

Planted in 1922 by Mabel and Millard Lewis in the front yard of their home on what was then the southern outskirts of Edmonds, the tree began as a souvenir redwood burl brought home by the couple after a family outing that included a visit to northern California’s redwood forest. They decided to place the burl in their front yard to see whether it would grow here.

They were not disappointed. The burl soon sprouted roots, a few leafy stems emerged, and over the years they and their children watched it grow. Along along the way the family began calling the tree Big Red. Given the right conditions, redwoods can be very fast-growing, putting on between 3 and 10 feet per year according to the University of California at Davis Arboretum.

In the mid-1970s, the Lewis’ daughter Maxine Weaver, who was still living in the family home, sold the property to developers who built the Boardwalk Condominiums. Today the tree — which many continue referring to as Big Red — stands more than 80 feet tall and 6 feet in diameter and is a prominent feature along this section of 5th Avenue. (Read the full history of Big Red in our earlier article here).

But what you see on the surface is half of the picture.

Coast redwood root systems grow just as quickly as the above-ground parts. Typically shallow, these root systems seldom penetrate deeper than 6 feet but can extend laterally for hundreds of feet. Some Boardwalk condo owners have become increasingly concerned about the roots undermining their parking area, raising and cracking the asphalt surface, and creating an increasingly acute driving and walking hazard as shown in these photos taken in 2021.

This prompted Janice Stewart, current president of the Boardwalk Homeowner’s Association (HOA), to file for a permit on behalf of the HOA with the City of Edmonds to have the tree removed. The permit application was reviewed by city staff, and the permit was issued on Dec. 9 (see the full staff report recommending approval here). The permit application materials include an updated tree assessment report prepared by the Davey Resource Group, which found the tree healthy and at low risk of failure.

“Our original assessment of the tree being at low risk of failure, reflected in the assessment performed in 2021, has not changed,” explained Ian Scott of Davey. “At that time, we and the HOA settled on an agreement that we would just assess the health and condition of the tree, and if we found something that warrants the tree being removed, we would note it. We did not find anything to warrant this.”

In 2024, Davey was again brought in by the HOA to assess whether the HOA’s planned repair and excavation of the parking area would have an impact on the tree’s future. According to Scott, the changes between the 2021 and 2024 Davey reports were limited to this consideration. “Davey was not involved in that parking lot project,” Scott pointed out.

“We stand by our original risk assessment and are prepared to respect the decision of the property owner and City of Edmonds,” he concluded.

In his petition, Boardwalk resident and Big Red advocate Weaver argues that the permit should be revoked for several reasons, paramount among which are the following:

– The tree is in a critical area as identified in the City of Edmonds geographic information system (GIS) maps, and accordingly the permit, which was issued per the Landscaping Requirements section of the city code (20-13), should have fallen under the code’s Tree Related Regulations section (23-10).

– The tree was misidentified in the permit application and the Davey report as Sequoiadendron giganteum (giant sequoia) rather than Sequoia sempervirens (coast redwood), and the permit was worded to authorize removal of a Sequoiadendron giganteum.

– The tree assessment report prepared by the Davey Resource Group and submitted as supportive materials along with the Boardwalk HOA permit application contained additional numerous inconsistencies, including misdated photos.

– The Boardwalk HOA president, Janice Stewart, did not have the proper authority to apply for the permit.

Janice Stewart has not responded to My Edmonds News’ several requests for comment.

The case has been scheduled for an initial hearing on March 5 before Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Edirin Okoloko.

Accordingly, the city put the permit on temporary hold while the legal question is investigated. But according to city officials, the fact that a petition has been filed does not necessarily mean that the city would need to wait for a court decision before reinstating the permit.

“A petition to the court doesn’t automatically put something on hold,” explained Shane Hope, City of Edmonds interim director of planning and development. “We’re conferring with the city attorney and will follow whatever we’re supposed to do.”

Hope further pointed out that while the GIS map suggests that the tree is in a critical area, these maps are intended to indicate where critical areas may exist. However, final determination of whether a specific location within the larger area flagged by the map qualifies as critical requires a closer inspection. In the case of the tree in question, this inspection revealed that it is not in a critical area.

“What’s important to understand is that a map is not the designation of critical areas,” Hope explained. “A map is an approximation, and just because a map shows something does not mean that is a critical area. You need to actually look at the site, the specific conditions that apply to that site and the criteria for a particular type of critical area to determine how or whether these criteria are met on that site.

“So the map is kind of a red flag, pay attention, this might be a critical area,” she continued. “Then we look at the code and determine whether the particular location within the area flagged by the map meets our critical area definition.”

Hope also pointed out that there are many determiners of critical areas, including steep slope, presence of a stream or wetland, frequently flooded areas and more. In the case of this tree, the only possible determiner is slope – others do not exist on this site – and slope must be greater than 25% to trigger a critical area designation.

For the Boardwalk redwood, it was determined that while there may be critical areas in close proximity, the tree is not growing on a slope of 25% or greater and hence is not in a critical area. Accordingly, the city contends that the permit was issued correctly under the provisions of section 20-13 (the landscaping provisions) of the city code.

“As to the other irregularities cited by Mr. Weaver, I see none that invalidate the permit,” Hope concluded.

With the court not scheduled to begin hearing the case until March 5, the controversy is likely to drag on for some time. My Edmonds News will continue to follow the issue and report back on future developments.

