From the Founder’s Desk: You did it — $70K raised!

Dear Readers:
Thanks to your generosity, we have reached our 2024 NewsMatch fundraising goal of $70,000!
Your donations will support our efforts to further improve our community news coverage, as we move into what is already shaping up to be a very busy 2025.
All of us at the My Neighborhood News Network are grateful for your financial support as we work to build this nonprofit, community-owned news organization.
Please accept our appreciation, from the bottom of our news-gathering hearts!
Sincerely,
Teresa Wippel
Founder, President and CEO
P.S. If you weren’t able to donate during NewsMatch, we welcome your tax-deductible gift anytime. You can donate here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.