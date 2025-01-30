Girls on the Run Snohomish County launches new season Feb. 7

Girls on the Run Snohomish County announced the launch of its new spring 2025 season. The nonprofit welcomes girls and gender-expansive youth in third to eight grade across Snohomish County for another season of empowerment, confidence building and personal growth. Registration for program participants opens Feb. 7, and the season is held from April 14 to June 9.

Girls on the Run combines physical activity with engaging lessons that emphasize the importance of self-confidence, healthy relationships and vital life skills, according to Girls on the Run’s press release. Over the course of the 8-week program, participants prepare for a celebratory 5K event while learning how to set goals, overcome challenges and make a positive impact in their communities.

“Since 2015, we have been on a mission to help girls in our community activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams,” said Executive Director Megan Wolfe. “Through movement-based activities, group discussions on relevant topics and coach mentorship, participants gain the confidence to stand up for themselves and others. And with girls’ confidence declining at age 9, they need a program that empowers them to embrace who they are, teaches life skills and sparks joy.”

Numerous studies and reports have shown the decline in girls’ mental health and physical activity levels over the last decade, according to Girls on the Run. In February 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that three in five U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, the highest level reported in at least a decade.

Girls’ physical activity levels also decline at age 10 and continue to decrease throughout adolescence and, according to the CDC, only 24% of 6- to 17-year-olds participate in at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity every day.

Girls on the Run reported that volunteers are still needed for teams at several schools throughout the county. Volunteer coaches use a structured curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons and serve as role models and mentors for girls. No running or coaching experience is necessary to volunteer. Coach training, program curriculum, supplies and coach support are provided.

Coaches can be teachers, family members of participants, community members, college students, retirees and others who can commit to attending practices twice a week during the season. Coaches are required to be at least 18 years old, complete a background check and attend coach training. Junior coaching positions are available for 16 to 18-year-old high school students.

Online registration for the Spring 2025 season opens Feb. 7. Teams are located at schools in nine school districts: Edmonds, Everett, Mukilteo, Marysville, Snohomish, Northshore, Lake Stevens, Lakewood and Stanwood-Camano. Schools can apply to host a Girls on the Run team through Feb. 21.

Teams meet twice per week for 90 minutes, and the program culminates with all participants completing a Celebration 5K event on June 8 in Mill Creek. The program fee for the spring season is $235, and financial aid is available. Interested families can learn more about the program and registration on the Girls on the Run website.