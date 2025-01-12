Help shape the future of organics recycling in Washington: Comments due by Jan. 28

The Washington State Department of Ecology wants your comments on model ordinances designed to help communities reduce landfill waste. A key part of that mission is diverting organic materials – food scraps, yard waste, and more – away from landfills. Ecology’s Organics Management Group has developed model ordinances to help city and county governments create successful organics recycling programs.

Now through Jan. 28, the public is invited to review the model ordinances and comment about potential environmental impacts. Once finalized, cities and counties will have the option of adopting the ordinances whole, in part, or use them as a reference to write their own language intended to:

– Implement mandatory organics collection: This includes guidance for single-family residences and certain businesses within designated Organics Recycling Collection Areas (ORCA) and/or Business Organics Management Areas (BOMA).

– Require waste reduction, diversion and management plans: These plans would be needed as part of special event permits.

– Ensure new buildings are designed for organic waste collection: This applies when new buildings are anticipated to generate 0.25 cubic yards per week or more of organic waste at their final site.

These ordinances are designed to help local governments comply with Washington’s Organics Management Laws, as directed by RCW 70A.205.030. They provide an available framework for implementing effective organics recycling programs. According to Ecology, local governments that adopt the model ordinance without significant changes could avoid the need for a local State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review.

Before Ecology publishes final model ordinances, the department is conducting a SEPA review and seeking your feedback on the potential environmental impacts they might have. Ecology has issued a Determination of Nonsignificance based on the department’s initial assessment that these ordinances are not expected to have a significant adverse impact on the environment.

How to participate

1. Visit the project webpage.

2. Read the documents and review the proposed model ordinances and our Determination of Nonsignificance.

3. Leave your comments. All comments must be submitted through the public comment page. Comments received through email or in writing will be added to the public page.

Direct questions about the comment period and model ordinances to Patrick Merscher at patrick.merscher@ecy.wa.gov or 564-233-1065.