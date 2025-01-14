High school sports roundup for Jan. 11, 2025

Boys Basketball
Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-38
Mercer Island individual scorers:
Tristen Cruzen 15, William McDonald 13, Michael McDonald 9, Jayden Yuen 7, Rhydian Battersby 6, Gian Manhus 2, Colin Monahan 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Svayjeet Singh 13, Rayshaun Connor 9, Brody Myers-Little 7, Anthony Fuentes 5, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2, Jackson Wallis 2
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Southridge (Oregon) 70-65
Scoring by quarter:
Southridge 12-14-22-17
Meadowdale 12-17-22-19
Meadowdale scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 23, Audrey Lucas 14, Kaiya Dotter 11, Lexi Zardis 10, Kyairra Roussin 8, Payton Fleishman 2, Lisa Sonko 2
Southridge scorers:
Camryn Herzberg 37, Addison White 11, Faye Scott 8, Alexandra Lytchonyi 4, Katrina Janowski 3, Bailey Griffen 2
Records: Meadowdale 8-5; Southridge 8-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Wrestling
King of Beacon Hill Invitational
at Cleveland High School
2nd place- Julia Cox (Meadowdale), 235 lbs.
3rd place- Maria Thompson (Meadowdale), 170 lbs.
4th place- Sofia Rodriguez Vazquez (Meadowdale), 140 lbs.
Braided 64 Tournament
at Kelso High School
3rd place- Hannah Baldock (Edmonds-Woodway), 120 lbs.
8th place- Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway), 140 lbs.
Boys Wrestling
Panther Classic
at Snohomish High School
1st place- Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace), 144 lbs.
1st place- Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 150 lbs.
2nd place- Edwardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood), 106 lbs.
2nd place- Ashton Myers (Lynnwood), 120 lbs.
2nd place- Eric Ly (Lynnwood), 132 lbs.
2nd place- Thor Lamasga (Lynnwood), 285 lbs.
4th place- Jared Sum (Lynnwood), 138 lbs.
4th place- Elijah Swett (Mountlake Terrace), 190 lbs.
5th place- Frank Guzman (Mountlake Terrace), 106 lbs.
5th place- Akif Yilmaz (Mountlake Terrace), 126 lbs.
5th place- Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace), 165 lbs.
6th place- Bryson Le (Lynnwood), 144 lbs.
6th place- Gabriel Robbins (Lynnwood), 150 lbs.
6th place- Hidalgo Bautista (Lynnwood), 190 lbs.
King of Beacon Hill Invitational
at Cleveland High School
2nd place- Michael O’Neil (Meadowdale), 120 lbs.
2nd place- Lukah Washburn (Meadowdale), 126 lbs.
2nd place- Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale), 132 lbs.
2nd place- Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway), 215 lbs.
3rd place- Jamier Perry (Meadowdale), 175 lbs.
3rd place- Jaxson Hulbert (Meadowdale), 285 lbs.
Dick Pruett Invitational
at Kent-Meridian High School
1st place- Ever Yanada (Edmonds-Woodway), 175 lbs.
4th place- Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway), 190 lbs.
4th place- Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway), 215 lbs.
6th place- Isaiah Meyer (Edmonds-Woodway), 106 lbs.
6th place- Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway), 126 lbs.
6th place- Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway), 144 lbs.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
