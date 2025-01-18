High school sports roundup for Jan. 15-16, 2025

Wednesday, Jan. 15
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 73-64 (overtime)
The Meadowdale Mavericks overcame a 16-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to defeat the Shorecrest Scots 73-64 in overtime. The Mavericks outscored the Scots 31-15 in the fourth quarter and 12-3 during the overtime period.
Scoring by quarter (and overtime period)
Shorecrest 13-12-21-15-03
Meadowdale 15-06-10-31-12
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Kyairra Roussin 23, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Lexi Zardis 13, Sam Medina 10, Payton Fleishman 7, Audrey Lucas 4
Shorecrest leading scorer:
Cassie Chestnut 36, Naima Preudhomme 9, Anna Usitalo 8, Jorja Perrin 7, Melody Tagle 4
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 9-5; Shorecrest 3-4, 6-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday,Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 55-48
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Finley Wichers: 15 points and 5 steals
Madeline Skaar: 8 points and 7 rebounds
Audrey Rothmier: 8 points
Abi Porter: 5 points
Darcy Brennan: 4 points
Jasmine Gill: 4 points
Janie Hanson: 4 points
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 6-8; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5, 8-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 17; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 64-31
Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 12-06-02-11
Archbishop Murphy 14-17-17-16
Archbishop Murphy individual scorers:
Brooke 23, Celine 15, Olivia 10, Ashley 9, Ava Marr 5, Kayla 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 11, Jordan Wagner 6, Jordyn Stokes 5, Samiyah Coffee 4, Clara Loveless 3, Makenna Davidson 2
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-0, 13-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-4, 7-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 17; 8 p.m.
Ballard defeated Lynnwood 66-42
Ballard high scorer:
Kyli Meyer 30
Lynnwood high scorer:
Nina Wilson 16
Records: Ballard 7-5; Lynnwood 1-13
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 17; 8 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Scramble event held at Shorewood High School
Mountlake Terrace wrestlers matches:
Neela Lopez Hernandez 2-0 record:
– pinned Jasia Zaffarano of Stanwood in 2:18
– won by technical fall over Evangeline Baumbach of Stanwood 17-1
Rosechelle Obarre, 2-1 record:
– won by major decision over Signe Cairus of Stanwood 11-3
– pinned Hailey Miller of Stanwood in 2:57
– lost by pin to Bronwen Anthes of Stanwood in 1:44
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 a.m. at Issaquah High School
Thursday, Jan. 16
Girls Wrestling
Scramble event at Kamiak High School
Lynnwood winning wrestlers (record for the evening next to names)
Naomi Hawkins 2-0
Anh Nguyen 2-0
Zainab Sumah 2-0
Brianna Williams 2-0
Karen Chavez 1-1
Zoe Degenstein 1-1
Gwendolyn McCrummen 1-1
Venus Hernandez 1-0
Meadowdale winning wrestlers (record for the evening next to names)
Meg Caywood 2-0
Julia Cox 1-0
Maria Rosa Thompson 1-1
Lynnwood next match: Scramble event; Thursday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School
Meadowdale next match: Scramble event; Thursday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. at Stanwood High School
Boys Wrestling
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 56-23
Read story here.
Mountlake Terrace next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 a.m. at Issaquah High School
Lynnwood next match: The Wolverine Scuffle; Saturday, Jan. 18; 9 a.m. at Bellevue High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 68-8
106- Isaiah Meyer (EW) won by forfeit
113- Alex Krumov (EW) won by forfeit
120- Jude Haines (EW) pinned Michael O’Neal (M) 1:57
126- Lukah Washburn (M) decision over Aziret Bakytov (EW) 8-4
132- Hollender Lynch (EW) pinned Miguel Carcia (M) 4:50
138- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Hector Castro (M) 5:08
144- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Logan Palmer (M) 3:15
150- Matthew Sleipness (M) decision over Jacob Ramos (EW) 6-3
157- Mason Collins (EW) pinned Nezttali Ramos Ramirez (M) 1:10
165- Nathan Schlack (EW) pinned Brandon Shaw (M) 5:55
175- Ever Yamada (EW) technical fall over Jamier Perry (M) 18-3
190- Carmelo Larocca (EW) pinned Francesco Bazan-Ramirez (M) 2:35
215- Alex White (EW) pinned William Brundage (M) 1:53
285- Edson Belizaire (EW) decision over Jaxon Hulbert (M) 6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Dual Meet at Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 127-23
Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 118-52
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 134-20
Top individual event finishers:
200-yard freestyle:
1. Wes Jasper (J) 1:57.59
2. James Tuft (J) 2:05.42
3. Finn Angel (EW) 2:17.19
4. Nakul Choudhary (J) 2:24.61
5. Abraham Ho (EW) 2:34.33
200-yard medley:
1. Nolan Thai (J) 2:11.22
2. Jonathan Yim (J) 2:12.67
3. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:14.69
4. Kyle Fontelera (J) 2:19.97
5. Hesham Salem (J) 2:27.00
50-yard freestyle:
1. Vyron Domingo (J) 23.54
2. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 25.14
3. Connor Smith (EW) 25.28
4. Sacha Esparza (J) 25.69
5. Nikos Karnikis (M) 26.48
100-yard fly:
1. Juhyung Lee (J) 59.97
2. Kyle Fontelera (J) 1:00.27
3. Jonathan Yim (J) 1:01.57
4. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:02.97
5. Aaron Hurlbut (M) 1:11.14
100-yard freestyle:
1. Vincent Phillips (J) 52.77
2. Nolan Thai (J) 53.78
3. Kanai Zablan (EW) 58.98
4. Finn Angel (EW) 59.35
5. Nikos Karnikis (M) 1:01.85
500-yard freestyle:
1. Prestyn Ruijters (J) 5:21.82
2. Hesham Salem (J) 5:55.70
3. Connor Smith (EW) 6:18.87
4. Ryan Oh (J) 6:53.55
5. Arya Sehjpal (EW) 7:39.27
100-yard backstroke:
1. Luca Hooks (EW) 57.01
2. Wes Jasper (J) 58.62
3. Ethan Kim (J) 1:05.88
4. Syunta Lee (J) 1:08.69
5. Nolan Common (M) 1:10.20
100-yard breaststroke:
1. Vyron Domingo (J) 1:03.99
2. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.73
3. Sacha Esparza (J) 1:10.73
4. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 1:10.97
5. Kenner Pistole (J) 1:16.68
Top relay event finishers:
200-yard medley:
1. Jackson (Wes Jasper, Nolan Thai, Vincent Phillips, Prestyn Ruijters) 1:46.60
2. Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:50.21
3. Jackson (Juhyung Lee, Sacha Esparza, Ethan Kim, Ryan Oh) 2:02.05
200-yard freestyle:
1. Jackson (Vyron Domingo, Prestyn Ruijters, Jonathan Yim, Wes Jasper) 1:37.44
2. Jackson (Vincent Phillips, Nolan Thai, Logan Ruijters, Syunta Lee) 1:38.23
3. Edmonds-Woodway (Austin Chiu, Finn Angel, Luca Hooks, Lennox Norenberg) 1:41.37
400- yard freestyle:
1. Jackson (Vincent Phillips, Juhyung Lee, Jonathan Yim, Prestyn Ruijters) 3:42.42
2. Edmonds-Woodway (Finn Angel, Connor Smith, Patrick Kotwis, Austin Chiu) 3:56.92
3. Jackson (Nakul Choudhary, Sacha Esparza, Kyle Fonterlera, Hesham Salem) 4:10.56
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Kamiak; Thursday, Jan. 23; 3:15 p.m.
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 134-39
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan.
21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood
