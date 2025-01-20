High school sports roundup for Jan. 17-18, 2025

Friday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 72-33

Scoring by quarter:

Lynnwood 06-07-08-12

Edmonds-Woodway 21-20-24-07

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Grant Williams 15, Cam Hiatt 13, Julian Gray 12, D.J.Karl 7, Luke Boland 6, Cavan Schillinger 6, Will Alseth 4, Dre Simonsen 4, Harris Dobson 3, Dre Lloyd 2

Lynnwood individual scoers:

Robel Berhanu 10, Matteo Shiferaw 10, Cole Betancourt 5, Hos El-Aarag 4, Josh Shuge 4

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-0, 15-0; Lynnwood 0-8, 4-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 45-40

Scoring by quarter:

Shorecrest 10-11-07-12

Mountlake Terrace 12-11-11-11

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Svayjeet Singh 17, Rayshaun Connor 11, Anthony Fuentes 8, Brody Myers-Little 4, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Shan Shah 1

Shorecrest individual scorers:

Brayden Fischer 15, Junior Kagarabi 11, Jack Thompson 8, Robel Biniam 2, Devan Jones 2, Porter Swanson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-3, 8-8; Shorecrest 6-2, 13-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 41-33

Abi Porter contributed 12 points and eight rebounds while Darcy Brennan added nine points and seven rebounds as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the Lynnwood Royals 41-33 in a Wesco 3A South conference game.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Abi Porter 12, Darcy Brennan 9, Janie Hanson 7, Finley Wichers 5, Audrey Rothmier 4, Jasmine Gill 3, Madeline Skaar 1

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-5, 9-5; Lynnwood 0-8, 1-14

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan.22; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 64-56

Scoring by quarter:

Mountlake Terrace 11-07-18-20

Shorecrest 16-17-22-09

Shorecrest individual scorers:

Cassie Chesnut 24, Jorja Perrin 11, Anna Usitalo 8, Naima Preudhomme 7, Acacia Silimon 4, Lina Young 4, Melody Tagle 3, Riley Welch 3

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jaliyah Dyson 18, Jordyn Stokes 12, Jordan Wagner 8, Samiah Coffee 7, Iman Kaifa 5, Clara Loveless 2, Brooklyn Marino 2, Emma Schmidt 2

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-4, 7-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-5, 7-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 24; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Saturday, Jan. 18

Boys Wrestling

Wolverine Scuffle Tournament

at Bellevue High School (23 schools)

Lynnwood wrestlers that finished in the Top-4 for in their weight classification:

2nd place- Eric Ly, 132 lbs.

3rd place- Ashton Myers, 126 lbs.

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Justice For All Tournament

at Issaquah High School (21 schools)

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers that finished in the top eight in their weight classifications:

3rd place- Isaac Williams, 150 lbs.

3rd place- Ryan Pineda, 285 lbs.

8th place- Luke Swenson, 132 lbs.

8th place- Titus Swett, 157 lbs.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Ingraham; Thursday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Wolverine Scuffle Tournament

at Bellevue High School

Lynnwood wrestlers that finished in the top four for in their weight classification:

2nd place- Brianna Williams, 130 lbs.

3rd place- Anh Nguyen, 110 lbs.

3rd place- Zainabl Sumah, 135 lbs.

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy, Lake Stevens, Monroe and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Justice For All Tournament

at Issaquah High School (18 schools)

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers that finished in the top 8 in their weight classifications:

3rd place- Neela Lopez Hernandez, 130 lbs.

4th place- Rosechelle Obare, 125 lbs.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood and Monroe; Thursday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

