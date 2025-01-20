High school sports roundup for Jan. 17-18, 2025

Friday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 72-33

Lynnwood boys basketball sophomore Cole Betancourt (15) shoots under tight defense from Edmonds-Woodway senior Cameron Hiatt (5) during the Warriors-Royals game Friday night at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Royals’ senior Kedus Yared (1) turns the corner to the basket, defended by Warriors’ sophomore Grant Williams (3).
E-W junior Julian Gray (24) eyes a jump shot against Lynnwood senior Joshua Shuge (30).
Warriors’ senior Cameron Hiatt (5) slams home a breakaway dunk over Royals’ senior Matteos Shiferaw (3).
E-W senior Cavan Schillinger (1) drives in low against Lynnwood senior Joshua Alemseged (5).
E-W senior Dre Lloyd (0) lays up for a basket under Royals junior Wat Makuei (14).
Warriors junior Harris Dobson shoots over Royals junior Hosny El-Aarag (20).

Scoring by quarter:
Lynnwood 06-07-08-12
Edmonds-Woodway 21-20-24-07

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Grant Williams 15, Cam Hiatt 13, Julian Gray 12, D.J.Karl 7, Luke Boland 6, Cavan Schillinger 6, Will Alseth 4, Dre Simonsen 4, Harris Dobson 3, Dre Lloyd 2

Lynnwood individual scoers:
Robel Berhanu 10, Matteo Shiferaw 10, Cole Betancourt 5, Hos El-Aarag 4, Josh Shuge 4

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-0, 15-0; Lynnwood 0-8, 4-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 45-40

Terrace player Brody Myers-Little dribbles downcourt during the Hawks-Scots matchup at Shorecrest High School Jan. 17. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Terrace senior Svayjeet Singh stays ahead of Shorecrest’s defense.
Rayshaun Connor shoots for the Hawks.
Brody Myers-Little gets some air to score for Mountlake Terrace.

Scoring by quarter:
Shorecrest 10-11-07-12
Mountlake Terrace 12-11-11-11

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Svayjeet Singh 17, Rayshaun Connor 11, Anthony Fuentes 8, Brody Myers-Little 4, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Shan Shah 1

Shorecrest individual scorers:
Brayden Fischer 15, Junior Kagarabi 11, Jack Thompson 8, Robel Biniam 2, Devan Jones 2, Porter Swanson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-3, 8-8; Shorecrest 6-2, 13-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 41-33

Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball junior Darcy Brennan (21) shoots from outside the lane over Lynnwood senior Shifa Hanchinamani (3) during the Warriors-Royals game Friday night at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Royals’ juniors La’Shia McClennan (13) and Vanessa Olivar (4) and Warriors senior Abi Porter (5) and sophomore Audrey Rothmier (44) battle for a rebound early in the first half.
E-W junior Jane Hanson (1) passes upcourt under pressure from Royals’ freshman Nina Wilson (11).
Warriors’ sophomore Jasmine Giull (11) shoots a 3-pointer over Royals’ freshman Nina Wilson (11).
E-W sophomore Audrey Rothmier (44) brings the ball upcourt, defended by Royals’ freshman Nina Wilson (11).
Warriors’ senior Abi Porter (5) turns into the lane inside Royals’ junior Venessa Olivar (4).
Lynnwood junior La’Shia McClennan (13) and E-W junior Isabella Beltran (10) battle for a rebound.
Lynnwood junior Ena Dodik (25) shoots over E-W juniors Abigail Johnson (35) and Finley Wichers (4).

 

Abi Porter contributed 12 points and eight rebounds while Darcy Brennan added nine points and seven rebounds as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the Lynnwood Royals 41-33 in a Wesco 3A South conference game.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:
Abi Porter 12, Darcy Brennan 9, Janie Hanson 7, Finley Wichers 5, Audrey Rothmier 4, Jasmine Gill 3, Madeline Skaar 1

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-5, 9-5; Lynnwood 0-8, 1-14
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan.22; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 64-56

Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 11-07-18-20
Shorecrest 16-17-22-09

Shorecrest individual scorers:
Cassie Chesnut 24, Jorja Perrin 11, Anna Usitalo 8, Naima Preudhomme 7, Acacia Silimon 4, Lina Young 4, Melody Tagle 3, Riley Welch 3

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 18, Jordyn Stokes 12, Jordan Wagner 8, Samiah Coffee 7, Iman Kaifa 5, Clara Loveless 2, Brooklyn Marino 2, Emma Schmidt 2

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-4, 7-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-5, 7-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 24; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Saturday, Jan. 18

Boys Wrestling

Wolverine Scuffle Tournament
at Bellevue High School (23 schools)

Lynnwood wrestlers that finished in the Top-4 for in their weight classification:
2nd place- Eric Ly, 132 lbs.
3rd place- Ashton Myers, 126 lbs.

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Justice For All Tournament
at Issaquah High School (21 schools)

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers that finished in the top eight in their weight classifications:
3rd place- Isaac Williams, 150 lbs.
3rd place- Ryan Pineda, 285 lbs.
8th place- Luke Swenson, 132 lbs.
8th place- Titus Swett, 157 lbs.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Ingraham; Thursday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Wolverine Scuffle Tournament
at Bellevue High School

Lynnwood wrestlers that finished in the top four for in their weight classification:
2nd place- Brianna Williams, 130 lbs.
3rd place- Anh Nguyen, 110 lbs.
3rd place- Zainabl Sumah, 135 lbs.

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy, Lake Stevens, Monroe and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Justice For All Tournament
at Issaquah High School (18 schools)

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers that finished in the top 8 in their weight classifications:
3rd place- Neela Lopez Hernandez, 130 lbs.
4th place- Rosechelle Obare, 125 lbs.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood and Monroe; Thursday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

