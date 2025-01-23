High school sports roundup for Jan. 22, 2025

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 73-38

Cousins Mia Brockmeyer and Lexi Zardis scored 22 points each as the Meadowdale Mavericks cruised to a 73-38 win over the Shorewood Stormrays. The Mavericks jumped out to a 22-5 lead by the end of the first quarter with Brockmeyer scoring 12 points in the opening period and Zardis contributing six.

Kyairra Roussin also scored in double digits for the Mavericks, finishing the night with 13 points. Bridget Cox was the leading scorer for Shorewood with 18 points.

Scoring by quarter:

Shorewood 05-07-16-10

Meadowdale 22-13-20-18

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 22, Lexi Zardis 22, Kyairra Roussin 13, Audrey Lucas 9, Kaya Powell 5, Lisa Sonko 2

Shorewood individual scorers:

Bridget Cox 18, Rylie Gettman 9, Clara Djohan 7, Elle Wiehle 4

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 10-5; Shorewood 4-4, 6-10

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday Jan. 24; 6:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 64-47

No details reported.

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-4, 8-7; Lynnwood 0-9, 1-15

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday Jan. 24; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 63-15

No details reported.

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-0, 15-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-6, 9-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Friday Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School