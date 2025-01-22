High school sports roundup for Jan. 23, 2025

Boys Basketball
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 68-47
Kevin Cambronero scored a game high 17 points, shooting five-for-eight from behind the three point line as the Shorewood Stormrays defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks 68-47. Noah Million scored 16 points and added five rebounds for the Mavericks.
Scoring by quarter:
Shorewood 11-23-23-11
Meadowdale 12-08-19-08
Shorewood individual scorers:
Kevin Cambronero 17, Thomas Moles 13, Jaden Marlow 11, Evan Butler 8, Yuto Allison 5, Eli Cady 2, Elijah Haub 2
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Noah Million 16, Natnael Ghirmay 7, Khalil Botley 6, Nolan Lee 6, Payton Hernandez 5, Adam Desta 3, Orion Ezeonwuka 2, Jordan Berhe 1, Marley Miller 1
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-2, 11-6; Meadowdale 2-5, 8-7
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 67-50
Senior Cam Hiatt scored 25 points and also led the team with nine rebounds as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors remained undefeated with a 67-50 win against Archbishop Murphy. Will Alseth added 22 points, Dre Simonsen contributed nine points and D.J. Karl scored seven points along with eight rebounds. The Warriors are now 8-0 in Wesco 3A South league play and are a perfect 16-0 overall this season.
Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:
Cam Hiatt 25, Will Alseth 22, Dre Simonsen 9, D.J. Karl 7, Luke Boland 2, Julian Gray 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-0, 16-0; Archbishop Murphy 1-8, 5-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at West Seattle; Saturday, Jan. 25; 8:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 73-53
No details reported
Records: Shorecrest 7-2, 14-2; Lynnwood 0-9, 4-13
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Swimming
Lynnwood defeated Everett 88-86
at Everett YMCA
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Alex Lee (L) 2:03.75
200 medley: Andre Nwapa (E) 2:09.72
50 freestyle: Ryan Tang (L) 25.14
100 butterfly: Andree Nwapa (E) 57.38
100 freestyle: Alex Lee (L) 52.35
500 freestyle: Caleb Schnitzius (L) 5:47.68
100 backstroke: Gavin Ryan (E) 1:12.26
100 breaststroke: Ryan Tang (L) 1:23.28
1 meter diving: Tyler Simmons (E) 212.95
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Lynnwood (Caleb Schnitzius, Alex Lee, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang) 1:50.32
200 freestyle: Everett (Jacob Conrad, Dillon Adams, James Swisher, Andre Nwapa) 1:45.67
400 freestyle: Lynnwood (Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang, Alex Lee) 3:34.81
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Stanwood; Thursday, Jan. 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace
at Lynnwood Pool
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Stanwood; Thursday, Jan. 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Mariner; Thursday, Jan. 30; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
