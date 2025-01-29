High school sports roundup for Jan. 28, 2025

Boys Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 74-52

Shorecrest top scorers:

Brayden Fischer 21, Porter Swanson 18, Junior Kagarabi 12, Robel Biniam 6

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers:

Cam Hiatt 16, Grant Williams 14

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-2, 17-2; Edmonds-Woodway 8-1, 17-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday Jan. 30; 6:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 51-43

Scoring by quarter:

Lynnwood 09-06-16-12

Meadowdale 09-16-09-17

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Natnael Ghirmay 12, Jordan Berhe 9, Khalil Botley 7, Payton Hernandez 7, Orion Ezeonwuka 6, Marley Miller 6, Noah Million 4

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Robel Berhanu 11, Hosny El-Aarag 7, Miguel Manzi 7, Matteos Shiferaw 5, Jaikin Choy 3, Josh Shuge 3, Kedus Yared 3, Cole Betancourt 2, Wat Makuei 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-6, 9-8; Lynnwood 0-11, 4-13

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Jan. 30; 6:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday Jan. 31; 6:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 44-41

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-3, 12-7; Mountlake Terrace 6-4, 9-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday Jan. 30; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 51-35

Shorecrest high scorer:

Cassie Chesnut 26 points

Edmonds-Woodway top performers:

Abi Porter 12 points and 6 rebounds

Finley Wichers 10 points

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-4, 10-7; Edmonds-Woodway 2-7, 9-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday Jan. 30; 8 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 56-16

190- Carmelo Larocca (EW) pinned Hidalgo Bautista (L) 0:59

215- Alex White (EW) pinned Jackson Mueller (L) 0:58

285- Thor Lamusga (L) decision over Edson Belizaire (EW) 7-2

106- Edwardo Gonzalez (L) major decision over Isaiah Meyer (EW) 13-4

113- Alex Krumov (EW) technical fall over Dylan Por (L) 15-0 (4:00)

120- Jude Haines (EW) major decision over Ashton Myers (L) 13-4

126- Braedyn Clark (L) pinned Aziret Bakytov (EW) 1:29

132- Eric Ly (L) decision over Hollender Lyncy (EW) 7-5

138- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Jakob Burris (L) 0:50

144- Dylan Rice (EW) technical fall over Bryson Lee (L) 18-0

150- Jacob Ramos (EW) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L) 1:12

157- Mason Collins (EW) pinned Landon Stull (L) 3:35

165- Nathan Schlack (EW) pinned Lukman Bandawi (L) 3:52

175- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Hannibal Bandawi (L) 1:55

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Jan. 30; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: Dual Matches vs Ferndale and Oak Harbor; Friday Jan. 31; 6 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Girls Wrestling

Lynnwood Scramble at Lynnwood High School

No results reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits