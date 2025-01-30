High school sports roundup for Jan. 29, 2025

Girls Basketball

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 56-49

Shorewood leading scorer:

Clara Djohan 16

Mountlake Terrace leading scorer:

Jaliyah Dyson 23

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 5-5, 7-12; Mountlake Terrace 3-7, 7-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday Jan. 30; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

– Compiled by Steve Willits