High school sports roundup: Jan. 13-14, 2025

Monday January 13

Boys Basketball

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 65-55

No details reported

Records: Mariner 7-7; Lynnwood 4-11

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 17; 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 69-43

No details reported

Records: Jackson 6-7; Lynnwood 1-12

Lynnwood next game: vs Ballard; Wednesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Tuesday January 14

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 53-35

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

Will Alseth 20 and Cam Hiatt 19

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0, 14-0; Shorewood 4-2, 9-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 15; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-58

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 7-8; Archbishop Murphy 1-6, 5-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 17; 6:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 73-58

Read story here.

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-1, 13-1; Meadowdale 2-4, 8-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 40-35

175- Jamier Perry (M) technical fall over Nathaniel Hernandez (S) 25-7

190- Kayden Stedman (M) pinned Noah Eaglehead (S) 0:38

215- William Brundage (M) pinned Benjamin Jenkins (S) 3:30

285- Jaxson Hulbert (M) won by injury default over Baboucarr Cham (S)

106- Colin Murdock (S) won by forfeit

113- Emilano Olivera-Matias (S) won by forfeit

120- Yaphet Habtom (S) decision over Michael O’Neal (M) 6-5

126- Lukah Washburn (M) pinned Maximus Eaglehead (S) 4:00

132- Masayoshi Taura (S) technical fall over Miguel Garcia (M) 15-0

138- Hector Castro (M) technical fall over Mitchell Ichinkhorloo (S) 18-1

144- Maximus Uckun (S) decision over Logan Palmer (M) 11-5

150- Skylar Klein (S) pinned Mathew Sleipness (M) 3:35

157- Nezttali Ramos Ramirez (M) pinned Ezekiel Hodge (S) 3:27

165- Hezekiah Graham (S) pinned Brandon Shaw (M) 5:27

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 37-35

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Mariner and Mountlake Terrace

at Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Burlington Edison, Lynnwood, Redmond and Shorewood

at Lynnwood High School

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Jackson, Kamiak, Mariner and Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 16; 6 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Boys Swimming

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 135-28

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Jackson; Thursday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood

— Compiled by Steve Willits