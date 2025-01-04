High school sports roundup: Jan. 2-3, 2025

Thursday, Jan. 2

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 70-15

106- Jaden Nguyen (J) decision over Isaiah Meyer (EW) 11-8

113- Talon Pyle (J) won by forfeit

120- Jude Haines (EW) technical fall over Aaron Esteban (J) 17-1

126- Aziret Bakytov (EW) pinned Siddharth Gundimeda (J) 1:37

132- Aidan Duong (EW) pinned Parker Graham (J) 2:41

138- Luis Jocson (J) pinned John Stone (EW) 5:08

144- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Casey Peterson (J) 5:40

150- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Ryan Lee (J) 1:34

157- Mason Collins (EW) technical fall over Tony Guizar Jr. (J) 18-1

165- Nathan Schlack (EW) pinned Michael Reihing (J) 3:15

175- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Zane Albanna (J) 3:09

190- Andrew Davis (EW) won by forfeit

215- Mika Serafinas (EW) pinned Elias Griffin (J) 1:09

285- Alex White (EW) pinned Justin Nguyen (J) 1:40

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 48-35

Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball sophomore Audrey Rothmier (44) puts up a shot outside the lane over Mountlake Terrace junior Samiah Coffee (2) and freshman Emma Schmidt (10) during the Warriors – Hawks game Friday night at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior senior Abi Porter (5) breaks out of the corner and heads for the basket.
Hawks freshman Jaliyah Dyson (30) goes for a layup over Warrior junior Darcy Brennan (21).
Terrace sophomore Iman Kaifa (21) lays up to score and draws a foul from Warrior senior Abi Porter (5).
E-W junior Darcy Brennan (21) breaks to the left of a defender while bringing the ball up court.
Warriors junior Jane Hanson (1) is turned back in the lane by Hawks sophomore Iman Kaifa (21).
Sophomore Madeline Skaar (23) shoots from outside for the Warriors.
Terrace sophomore Clara Loveless (22) brings down a rebound.
E-W sophomore Jasmine Gill (11) shoots from beyond the 3-point line.
E-W junior Finley Wichers (4) takes a long shot from the top of the lane.

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jaliyah Dyson 13, Samiah Coffee 10, Emma Schmidt 8, Iman Kaifa 7, Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 3, Makenna Davidson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 6-5; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 8-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 68-58

Read story here.

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-0, 9-1; Meadowdale 2-1, 5-5

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 70-46

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-2, 4-7; Lynnwood 0-5, 1-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 73-46

Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball junior DJ Karl (23) blocks the lane for Mountlake Terrace freshman Anthony Fuentes (23) during the Warriors – Hawks game Friday night at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior sophomore Grant Williams (3) with a basket.
E-W senior Cameron Hiatt (5) shoots from the left side over Hawks senior Svayjeet Singh (35).
Terrace senior Brody Myers-Little (21) looks for an open teammate past Warrior sophomore Grant Williams (3).
Terrace senior Svayjeet Singh (35) flies in for a basket over Warrior sophomore Grant Williams (3).
E-W junior Julian Gray (24) and Hawks freshman Oliver Shaw-Jones (51) battle for a rebound under the Hawks basket.
Warriors junior Dre Simonson (2) wins a rebound from Hawks freshman Oliver Shaw-Jones (51).
E-W senior Cameron Hiatt (5) pressures Hawks freshman Alex Mkrtychyan (13) on the sideline.
Terrace freshman Anthony Fuentes (23) brings the ball up court as Warrior junior DJ Karl (23) defends.
MTHS junior Jordan Wilson (25) gets past Warrior junior Dre Simonson (2) for a layup.

The Warriors scored 26 points in the first quarter on their way to the 73-46 home win over Mountlake Terrace. The Warriors improved to 11-0 on the year and the win sets up a first-place showdown against Shorecrest (11-0) in the battle of two undefeated teams. The game will take place at Shorecrest High School on Tuesday, Jan.6 at 7:15 p.m.

Scoring by quarter

Mountlake Terrace    13-11-09-13

Edmonds-Woodway  26-14-14-19

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Cam Hiatt 23, Grant Williams 17, D.J. Karl 10, Dre Simonsen 10, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 4

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Svayjeet Singh 18, Shan Shah 6, Brody Myers-Little 5, Anthony Fuentes 4, Alex Mkrtychan 4, Jordan Wilson 4, Hunter Nuckols 3, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 11-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 5-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-47

The Mavericks built a 41-26 halftime lead after seven different players combined for 10 three-point baskets. The Mavericks won their fourth straight game, improving to 7-4 on the season.

Scoring by quarter:

Archbishop Murphy  16-10-14-07

Meadowdale              18-23-12-18

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Khalil Botley 14, Noah Million 10, Payton Hernandez 9, Natnael Ghirmay 8, Marley Miller 8, Adam Desta 7, Nolan Lee 5, Avery Pelote 5, Jordan Berhe 4, Richard Jones Jr. 1

Archbishop Murphy individual scorers:

Jack Sievers 15, Orion Belleza 12, Mateo Love 9, Jordan Rife 8, Brayden Blanchard 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 7-4; Archbishop Murphy 1-4, 4-7

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 69-44

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-1, 7-5; Lynnwood 0-5, 4-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

