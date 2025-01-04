High school sports roundup: Jan. 2-3, 2025

Thursday, Jan. 2

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 70-15

106- Jaden Nguyen (J) decision over Isaiah Meyer (EW) 11-8

113- Talon Pyle (J) won by forfeit

120- Jude Haines (EW) technical fall over Aaron Esteban (J) 17-1

126- Aziret Bakytov (EW) pinned Siddharth Gundimeda (J) 1:37

132- Aidan Duong (EW) pinned Parker Graham (J) 2:41

138- Luis Jocson (J) pinned John Stone (EW) 5:08

144- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Casey Peterson (J) 5:40

150- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Ryan Lee (J) 1:34

157- Mason Collins (EW) technical fall over Tony Guizar Jr. (J) 18-1

165- Nathan Schlack (EW) pinned Michael Reihing (J) 3:15

175- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Zane Albanna (J) 3:09

190- Andrew Davis (EW) won by forfeit

215- Mika Serafinas (EW) pinned Elias Griffin (J) 1:09

285- Alex White (EW) pinned Justin Nguyen (J) 1:40

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 48-35

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jaliyah Dyson 13, Samiah Coffee 10, Emma Schmidt 8, Iman Kaifa 7, Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 3, Makenna Davidson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 6-5; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 8-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 68-58

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-0, 9-1; Meadowdale 2-1, 5-5

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 70-46

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-2, 4-7; Lynnwood 0-5, 1-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 73-46

The Warriors scored 26 points in the first quarter on their way to the 73-46 home win over Mountlake Terrace. The Warriors improved to 11-0 on the year and the win sets up a first-place showdown against Shorecrest (11-0) in the battle of two undefeated teams. The game will take place at Shorecrest High School on Tuesday, Jan.6 at 7:15 p.m.

Scoring by quarter

Mountlake Terrace 13-11-09-13

Edmonds-Woodway 26-14-14-19

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Cam Hiatt 23, Grant Williams 17, D.J. Karl 10, Dre Simonsen 10, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 4

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Svayjeet Singh 18, Shan Shah 6, Brody Myers-Little 5, Anthony Fuentes 4, Alex Mkrtychan 4, Jordan Wilson 4, Hunter Nuckols 3, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 11-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 5-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-47

The Mavericks built a 41-26 halftime lead after seven different players combined for 10 three-point baskets. The Mavericks won their fourth straight game, improving to 7-4 on the season.

Scoring by quarter:

Archbishop Murphy 16-10-14-07

Meadowdale 18-23-12-18

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Khalil Botley 14, Noah Million 10, Payton Hernandez 9, Natnael Ghirmay 8, Marley Miller 8, Adam Desta 7, Nolan Lee 5, Avery Pelote 5, Jordan Berhe 4, Richard Jones Jr. 1

Archbishop Murphy individual scorers:

Jack Sievers 15, Orion Belleza 12, Mateo Love 9, Jordan Rife 8, Brayden Blanchard 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 7-4; Archbishop Murphy 1-4, 4-7

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 69-44

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-1, 7-5; Lynnwood 0-5, 4-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits