High school sports roundup: Jan. 4, 2025

Girls Wrestling

Woolley Womens Tournament (30+ schools)

at Sedro Woolley High School

Team scores (Top 10)

1. Sedro-Woolley 364

2. Lake Stevens 273

3. Oak Harbor 236

4. Edmonds-Woodway 159.5

5. Decatur 138

6. Marysville Getchell 134

7. Stanwood 124

8. Blaine 122.5

9. North Creek 118

10. Marysville Pilchuck 117

10. Mount Vernon 117

Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who finished in the top six of their weight classifications:

1st place- Hannah Baldock, 120 lbs.

1st place- Liliana Frank, 130 lbs.

1st place- Grace Fitting, 140 lbs.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m.

Defend the Den Tournament

at Cascade High School

Participating schools: Cascade, Jackson, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Redmond, Shorecrest

Edmonds School District wrestlers who finished in the top five in their weight classification:

1st place- Naomi Hawkins (Lynnwood), 110

1st place- Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood), 115

1st place- Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), 135

1st place- Julia Cox (Meadowdale), 170

2nd place- Rihanna Whitehead (Meadowdale), 125-130

2nd place- Brianna Williams (Lynnwood), 135

2nd place- Elizabeth Noble (Lynnwood), 140-145

2nd place- Maria Rosa Thompson (Meadowdale), 170

3rd place- Kenal House (Lynnwood), 100-105

3rd place- Rochelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace), 125-130

3rd place- Sofia Rodriguez (Meadowdale), 135

3rd place- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), 140-145

3rd place- Tala Samara (Lynnwood), 155

5th place- Zoe Degenstein (Lynnwood), 110

Lynnwood next match: Girls Scramble vs Arlington, Granite Falls, Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Jan. 6; 5:45 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Meadowdale next match: scramble vs Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak, Lynnwood, Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 9; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: scramble vs Arlington, Jackson, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood and Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 9; 6 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Boys Wrestling

Let It Fly Tournament (17 schools, including Mountlake Terrace)

at Everett High School

Top team scores:

1. Everett 149

2. Lake Stevens 147

3. Blaine 142.5

4. Oak Harbor 141

5. Decatur 110.5

6. Mountlake Terrace 106

7. Tahoma 101.5

8. O’Dea 82.5

9. North Creek 80

10. Marysville Getchell 66

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers who finished in the top four of their weight classifications:

2nd place- Isaac Williams (150 lbs.)

3rd place- Frank Guzman (106 lbs.)

3rd place- Moses Marsh (144 lbs.)

3rd place- Elijah Swett (190 lbs.)

3rd place- Ryan Pineda (285 lbs.)

4th place- Logan Armstrong (190 lbs.)

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m.

Gut Check Tournament (97 schools, including Meadowdale)

at ShoWare Center in Kent

Top team scores:

1. White River 159

2. Zillah 150

3. Sunnyside 143

T4. Lincoln (Tacoma) 142.5

T4. Sumner 142.5

Meadowdale finished with 38.5 points, 51st out of 97 schools.

Meadowdale wrestlers who accumulated points and their individual record for the tournament:

Kaedon Spencer (126 lbs.) 4-1, 12.5 points

Jaxson Hulbert (285 lbs.) 3-2, 8 points

Jamier Perry (175 lbs.) 2-2, 7 points

Lukah Washburn (120 lbs.) 2-2, 6 points

Christopher Ramirez (138 lbs.) 2-2, 5 points

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits