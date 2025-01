High school sports roundup: Jan. 9-10, 2025

Thursday, Jan. 9

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-35

106- No contest

113- Seamus Christman-Hancuff (MT) won by forfeit

120- Michael O’Neal (Mead) pinned Cooper Towne (MT) 3:33

126- Lukah Washburn (Mead) pinned Akif Yilmaz (MT) 5:26

132- Miguel Garcia (Mead) pinned Landon Larralde (MT) 3:19

138- Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned Hector Castro (Mead) 5:43

144- Christopher Ramirez (Mead) pinned Moses Marsh (MT) 3:49

150- Logan Palmer (Mead) defeated (injured) Fahad Al Daffaie (MT)

157- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Donovan Diaz (Mead) 3:42

165- Titus Swett (MT) technical fall win over Brandon Shaw (Mead) 16-0

175- Jamier Perry (Mead) pinned Andrew McBride (MT) 2:38

190- Elijah Swett (MT) pinned William Hernandez-Chavez (Mead) 3:56

215- Logan Armstrong (MT) pinned Michael Gay (Mead) 5:36

285- Jaxson Hubert (Mead) won by forfeit

Edmonds-Woodway defeated O’Dea 53-15

106- Isaiah Meyer (EW) won by forfeit

113- Alex Krumov (EW) major decision over Aiden Alley (O)

120- Jude Haines (EW) technical fall over Joseph Michael De Jesus (O) 23-4

126- Hollender Lynch (EW) decision over Justus De Jesus (O) 9-3

132- Aziret Bakytov (EW) pinned Man Nguyen (O) 3:18

138- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Noah Ovena (O) 2:28

144- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Danny Quinn (O) 0:48

150- Jacob Ramos (EW) pinned Daniel Teodoro (O) 0:54

157- Nathaniel Badley (O) decision over Mason Collins (EW) 20-13

165- Adam Kloeppel (O) pinned Nathan Schlack (EW) 0:44

175- Ever Yamada (EW) technical fall over Jude Robison (O) 17-2

190- Carmelo Larocca (EW) decision over Zachary Schuyler (O) 7-1

215- Mike Serafinas (EW) decision King Allah 1-0

285- Jonah Martin (O) pinned Alex White (EW) 4:42

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 72-6

No details reported

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak, Lynnwood and Meadowdale

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

No results reported

Arlington, Jackson, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood and Snohomish

at Shorewood High School

No results reported

Lake Stevens, Meadowdale and Stanwood

at Stanwood High School

No results reported

Boys Swimming

Everett, Mariner and Mountlake Terrace

No results reported

Friday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 78-43

Scoring by quarter:

Meadowdale 10-08-12-13

Edmonds-Woodway 21-28-17-12

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Cam Hiatt 17, Will Alseth 14, D.J. Karl 14, Julian Gray 9, Grant Williams 8, Dre Simonsen 5, Luke Boland 4, Cavan Schillinger 3, Harris Dobson 2, Dre Lloyd 2

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Marley Miller 13, Khalil Botley 10, Noah Million 8, Payton Hernandez 3, Youef Estifanos 3, Adam Desta 2, Orion Ezeonwuka 2, Nolan Lee 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0, 13-0; Meadowdale 8-5, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 49-33

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Svayjeet Singh 27, Rayshaun Connor 9, Anthony Fuentes 7, Brody Myers-Little 2, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2, Jackson Wallis 2

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Robel Berhanu 11, Matteos Shiferaw 7, Cole Betancourt 5, Jaikin Choy 5, Joshua Shuge 5

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 6-7; Lynnwood 0-7, 4-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Mercer Island; Saturday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-20

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 15, Kaiya Dotter 11, Lexi Zardis 9, Audrey Lucas 8, Payton Fleishman 7, Sam Medina 7, Kyairra Roussin 4, Kaya Powell 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-1, 7-5; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4, 8-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Southridge; Saturday, Jan. 11; 1 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 66-29

Scoring by quarter:

Lynnwood 05-11-04-09

Mountlake Terrace 22-20-14-10

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jaliyah Dyson 20, Jordyn Stokes 12, Emma Schmidt 10, Makenna Davidson 8, Samiah Coffee 7, Jordan Wagner 4, Clara Loveless 2, Brooklyn Marino 2, Abby Mattens 1

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Nina Wilson 14, Alexis Tamayo 6, Vanessa Olivar 4, Shifa Hanchinamani 3, Isatou Camara 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 7-6; Lynnwood 0-7, 4-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan.15; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Jackson; Monday,Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-35

106- No contest

113- Seamus Christman-Hancuff (MT) won by forfeit

120- Michael O’Neal (Mead) pinned Cooper Towne (MT) 3:33

126- Lukah Washburn (Mead) pinned Akif Yilmaz (MT) 5:26

132- Miguel Garcia (Mead) pinned Landon Larralde (MT) 3:19

138- Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned Hector Castro (Mead) 5:43

144- Christopher Ramirez (Mead) pinned Moses Marsh (MT) 3:49

150- Logan Palmer (Mead) defeated (injured) Fahad Al Daffaie (MT)

157- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Donovan Diaz (Mead) 3:42

165- Titus Swett (MT) technical fall win over Brandon Shaw (Mead) 16-0

175- Jamier Perry (Mead) pinned Andrew McBride (MT) 2:38

190- Elijah Swett (MT) pinned William Hernandez-Chavez (Mead) 3:56

215- Logan Armstrong (MT) pinned Michael Gay (Mead) 5:36

285- Jaxson Hubert (Mead) won by forfeit

Edmonds-Woodway defeated O’Dea 53-15

106- Isaiah Meyer (EW) won by forfeit

113- Alex Krumov (EW) major decision over Aiden Alley (O)

120- Jude Haines (EW) technical fall over Joseph Michael De Jesus (O) 23-4

126- Hollender Lynch (EW) decision over Justus De Jesus (O) 9-3

132- Aziret Bakytov (EW) pinned Man Nguyen (O) 3:18

138- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Noah Ovena (O) 2:28

144- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Danny Quinn (O) 0:48

150- Jacob Ramos (EW) pinned Daniel Teodoro (O) 0:54

157- Nathaniel Badley (O) decision over Mason Collins (EW) 20-13

165- Adam Kloeppel (O) pinned Nathan Schlack (EW) 0:44

175- Ever Yamada (EW) technical fall over Jude Robison (O) 17-2

190- Carmelo Larocca (EW) decision over Zachary Schuyler (O) 7-1

215- Mike Serafinas (EW) decision King Allah 1-0

285- Jonah Martin (O) pinned Alex White (EW) 4:42

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 72-6

No details reported

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak, Lynnwood and Meadowdale

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

No results reported

Arlington, Jackson, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood and Snohomish

at Shorewood High School

No results reported

Lake Stevens, Meadowdale and Stanwood

at Stanwood High School

No results reported

Boys Swimming

Everett, Mariner and Mountlake Terrace

No results reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits