I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures planned Jan. 13-17

Interstate 5 lane reductions and ramp closures are planned Jan. 13-17 as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.

Work involves the following closures:

– The northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps to and from westbound State Route 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday morning, Jan. 17.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 1:30 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday morning, Jan. 17.