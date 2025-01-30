Latino Education Training Institute to host Valentine’s Day bazaar Feb. 8

The Lynnwood-based Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) invites the public to its second Feria de Emprendedores: A Valentine’s Day Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the LETI Training Center, 9930 Evergreen Way, Building Y, in Everett.

There will be holiday crafts and artworks for sale, created by local Latino families.

RSVP here.