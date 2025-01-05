Letter to the editor: A firefighter’s apology

Editor:

Within the title firefighter is the word “fight.” While I’m used to taking that fight to running fire and medical calls, I’m not as adept at applying it to the political arena. I misplaced some of that fight towards some citizens in this fair city and for that I’m sorry.

I fight because I care. I fight because that’s what the citizens expect me to do for them when they’re in dire need. I also fight to secure a better life for my brothers, sisters and their families.

I pledge to keep fighting; and will ensure that I remain respectful and open minded to the views and opinions of others. Anyone may ask the editor for my contact information who would like to engage further on the RFA or any other issue.

Happy New Year to all.

Very respectfully,

Zach Cash

Lake Stevens