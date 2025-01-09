Letter to the editor: More news on fluoride

Editor:

I write you again, updating you with yet another compelling step in the journey to rewrite and correct the chapters of history regarding fluoridation of drinking water. I am proud to announce that on Jan. 6, 2025, the Journal of the America Medical Association Pediatrics published even more evidence about the impacts of fluoride exposure on the brain health of our children. This research is yet another nail in the coffin of this decades-old and misguided practice that was merely a rouse to allow industry to cheaply discard this harmful and biologically useless substance. This research comes on the back of a landmark ruling by a federal judge in California who cited Harvard University research as well as the National Toxicology Report produced by the National Institute of Health confirming that fluoride poses an unreasonable risk to the brains of people, especially children. Furthermore, I hope this letter continues to motivate the Edmonds City Council to be ahead of the curve and join many other city councils of communities across the nation who have embraced their obligation to protect their residents from industry and violations of our rights, especially informed consent.

Happy New Year to everyone and let 2025 be the year that we take yet another step toward the eradication of man-made diseases and diseases caused by the abuse and dysregulation industry.

Sincerely,

Jason Penaluna DC, DACNB, FABNN, CCSP

Edmonds