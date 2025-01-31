Letter to the editor/opinion: ‘Built Green’ impacts in Edmonds residential areas

Editor:

As a result of recent Washington State legislation, the city is required to change residential zoning by June 30, 2025. The city may choose to include “Built Green” incentives while making these zoning changes.

As currently drafted by Edmonds, the incentives will have a negative impact on our residential neighborhoods. These include:

an additional 5 feet building height (from 25 feet to 30 feet, likely obstructing views)

decreased setbacks (5 feet closer to your neighbor in some areas limiting privacy)

additional lot coverage (less green space and fewer trees) and

decreased parking requirements (only one off-street parking space required vs two currently)

The “Built Green” certification program’s mission promotes “environmentally sound design, construction and development practices in Washington…”. However, the incentives as proposed by the city could negatively impact residential neighborhoods and potentially counter the stated positive environmental impacts.

Specifically, a 5-foot height increase for a two-story residence may:

lessen energy “savings” since there is a larger interior to heat/cool,

result in increased building costs (less affordable)

negate accessibility for aging in place or those with mobility issues, and

unnecessary in many instances to build a green residence

Rather than offering incentives to developers, we can instead achieve our environmental goals by instituting more moderate “green” changes citywide (better insulating, more efficient HVAC and appliances, etc.) without impacting residents.

Please contact Mayor Rosen at Mike.Rosen@EdmondsWA.gov and the City Council at Council@EdmondsWa.gov and let them know we can benefit from energy savings citywide without negatively impacting our residential neighborhoods.

Damian King

Edmonds