Letter to the editor/opinion: Five reasons for voting no on Regional Fire Authority annexation

Editor:

Here are reasons for Edmonds to consider as to why a no vote to the Regional Fire Authority annexation is in our best interests.

1. Increased Tax Burden: Annexation would result in higher taxes for residents. Additionally, both the City of Edmonds and South County Fire would have the authority to raise property taxes by at least 1% annually, creating dual taxing districts and compounding financial strain on property owners.

2. Loss of Local Control: Annexation would transfer decision-making authority over fire and EMS services to South County Fire, where Edmonds would have only one non-voting representative. This limits the city’s ability to influence service quality and costs.

A no vote means we decide the level of service we want – and allows us to chart our own destiny.

3. Uncertain Financial Benefits: The city plans to retain in its general fund $6.5 million in current fire service taxes we’ve already paid for, potentially leaving residents paying more without clear improvements in other city services.

4. Station Ownership Concerns: Two of Edmonds’ three fire stations would transfer to South County Fire under annexation. If the city wishes to regain ownership in the future, it may face significant costs for improvements made by South County Fire.

5. Alternative Options Overlooked: Annexation is being rushed without fully exploring other options, such as contracting with another provider or reestablishing a city-run fire department, which could maintain local control and potentially reduce costs.

Let’s Hit the Pause Button.

We Can Do Better.

Theresa Campa Hutchison

Edmonds