Main Street Overlay Project to resume week of Jan 27

Construction on the City of Edmonds Main Street Overlay Project is scheduled to resume the week of Jan. 27, weather permitting. The project will overlay Main Street from 6th to 8th Avenues and includes stormwater improvements, new ADA-compliant pedestrian curb ramps, installation of an eastbound bicycle lane and pavement markings.

New pedestrian curb ramps on Main Street at 8th Avenue and the south side of 7th Avenue have been completed. The upcoming construction activities will include stormwater improvements and completing the pedestrian curb ramps on the north side of 7th Avenue. The remaining pavement grind, overlay and markings will occur in early spring during warmer and drier weather.

During the project:

– There will be noise from trucks and heavy machinery between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

– Traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety will be located around the work area with possible delays up to 10 minutes

– Some parking will be impacted — “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning

– Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project, though delays up to 10 minutes should be expected

The work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

If you have questions, contact Jaime Hawkins at 425-771-0220 or via email at jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Jaime Hawkins.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Jaime Hawkins al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Jaime Hawkins.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Jaime Hawkins, Jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov.