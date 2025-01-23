MTHS Jazz Quintet to perform at Baguus Little Asia Jan. 25

Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet is performing at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday, Jan. 25. The musicians will perform a mix of standards and contemporary jazz from 5 to 7 p.m. Stop by to enjoy the music and dinner.
Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace. Learn more on the MTHS Bands Facebook or Instagram
