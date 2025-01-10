Neighborhood City Hall closes doors due to budget cuts

Opened in 2022 with great fanfare, the Edmonds Neighborhood City Hall in the Aurora Marketplace strip mall on Highway 99 closed its doors Jan. 1, a victim of the latest round of budget cuts aimed at closing the city’s $13 million shortfall.

The city didn’t waste a moment moving out, removing the signage and papering over the windows, leaving the former city outpost at 23632 Highway 99 like any other vacant storefront.

According to city spokesperson Kelsey Foster, the facility cost $172,105 to run in 2024. This included the salary of the facility’s administrator, which was also eliminated in the budget cuts. The cost for the space is $5,027 per month, and this expense will continue until the lease expires in March.

“Since we departed the space in January, there is little time to market and get a new tenant in the space before our lease ends,” Foster explained. “We’ve asked the property owner to market the property and have expressed our desire for a new tenant to occupy the space as soon as possible.”

Originally envisioned to bring city services to an underserved corner of the community, the Neighborhood City Hall provided a location for the city’s community court, an ongoing police presence and the office for the police department’s community engagement coordinator (although this person was relocated back to the downtown police station in 2023).

With the impending closure and when no suitable location could be found in the Highway 99 area, Municipal Court Judge Neil Weiss returned the community court to downtown Edmonds in mid-December.

“Community Court means a lot more than just a different or non-traditional court space,” he explained. “Our Community Court excels at connecting those in need with service providers. While the Neighborhood City Hall provided a particularly accessible venue, there remain many opportunities to facilitate warm handoffs and connections between court participants and service providers, even without the added convenience of that site.

“That said, I am considering some important structural changes to our Community Court,” he continued. “The decision to return to our regular court location during this interim period was made to ensure operations continue as smoothly as possible while we focus on these broader improvements to the Community Court program.”

Additional functions provided at the Neighborhood City Hall included free cell phone distribution events, on-site mental health services and access to 2-1-1 support to help connect people with the services they need. The city is actively seeking alternatives to maintain these.

“Other efforts to bridge the gap include working with community partners including Verdant, the Edmonds Food Bank and the Waterfront Center where programs like free cell phones and the mobile DSHS unit can be provided to Edmonds residents in need,” explained Foster, who went on to add that the city continues to have an embedded social worker in the police department. “Regardless of the closing of the Neighborhood City Hall, the city will continue to prioritize connecting residents in need to resources and services,” she said.

Mayor Rosen also stressed his personal commitment to continuing to provide these services to the community.

“Our current budget challenges required us to make difficult decisions for cuts,” Rosen explained. “One such cut was the Neighborhood City Hall. And while that location provided an opportunity to reach and help residents, these important programs for our community will continue. We are continuing our active exploration of opportunities to partner with other agencies which is an exciting prospect that holds great potential.”

— By Larry Vogel