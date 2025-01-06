Northbound I-5 off-ramps to NE 45th and NE 50th streets in Seattle closing overnight Jan. 7

The northbound Interstate 5 off-ramps to Northeast 45th and Northeast 50th streets (exit 169) will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Washington State Department of Transportation says. Travelers can detour via Northeast Ravenna Boulevard (exit 170).

This ramp closure will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to conduct underground survey work in preparation for the I-5/Yesler Way to Northgate Vicinity project, the next phase of Revive I-5.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map. Stay informed about this project by signing up for weekly email updates.