NW Civic Circle to host community discussion on RFA annexation Feb. 22

Northwest Civic Circle is hosting a community discussion Saturday, Feb. 22 regarding an April 2025 ballot initiative that proposes the City of Edmonds annex into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA). The event will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

Northwest Civic Circle (NWCC) is a new nonprofit organization, founded by Edmonds resident Alicia Crank, that focuses on civic and community engagement,

NWCC said its event will be in two parts: a presentation from the City of Edmonds, followed by a pros and cons discussion. It will also be livestreamed and recorded, for residents to view and utilize ahead of the April 22 special election.

“I appreciate the Mayor’s office in reaching out to the NWCC to host a discussion,” Crank said. “In hosting this discussion, I wanted to make sure that we held it outside of the Bowl, as well as accessible to as many residents as possible. For the pros and cons discussion, an invitation will be made to those who are appointed to the Pros and Cons committee once the [Edmonds] City Council appoints those members at the Feb. 4 meeting.”

NWCC is also in the “planning phase to host a virtual discussion specifically with South County Fire with Q&A from community members,” Crank said.

More information as well as registration links will be provided during the week of Feb. 10. Those who register will also have an opportunity to submit questions ahead of the discussion. The event will be free to attend as well as watch online. Donations to help support and underwrite the staffing and tech are welcomed.

Founded in late 2024, NWCC has early partnership support from Braver Angels, Civic Genius, and GSBA.