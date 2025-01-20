On- and off-ramps to State Route 104 closed Jan. 21-24 for Sound Transit work

Sound Transit contractor crews will close the northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps to westbound State Route 104 (Edmonds exit) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Friday morning, Jan. 24, Sound Transit said.
The closure is part of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
