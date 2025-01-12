Overnight lane reductions on Seattle’s I-5 Ship Canal Bridge for pothole repair start Jan. 13 

Beginning as early as Monday, Jan. 13, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will conduct three overnight lane reductions on southbound Interstate 5 on the Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge (mileposts 168.3 to 169.5).

The lane reductions will take place from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on the nights of Jan. 13-15. Crews will close two lanes at a time and leave two lanes open for travel.

These lane reductions will allow crews to repair potholes in the roadway. Drivers are advised to use caution and drive carefully through construction areas.