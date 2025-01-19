Poet’s Corner: Cradle of Twilight

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Cradle of Twilight

Dedicated to my mother’s descent into the realm of dementia ….

At the edge of midnight

she rises from bed,

steps outside her coastal cottage

wearing her nightdress

barefooted––

shaved head.

As her soul lays ruined against the rocks,

she breathes in the briny algae drifting on the breeze,

and hears the eternal song of the seas––

the crash of cresting waves, clicking of dolphins, flurry of bubbles,

as seaweed sways, shuffling side-to-side in the ever-shifting tide.

As the webbing between her fingertips

twitches

itches

grows,

she knows––

her seal skin is forming …

eternity knocks.

Soon she’ll return to the briny deep,

swim, frolic with the Selkies,

––drift upon the waves in deep, deep sleep,

with her sisters of the sea.

As her aching body prepares for transition––

exchange of human skin for glossy black Selkie seal––

beneath the silver light of the moon,

she cries seven tears

into the sea,

the price of re-admission to her natural milieu––

She’s been gone too many years,

she misses the sweet taste of salt

and the sky reflected on water,

the soothing blue, blue, blue.

From the shore she sings a melodic tune that echoes across the waves.

Those enchanted echoes

whispers on the wind

a bridge that

crosses one mystical realm to the other––

calling to them

calling her home.

This earthbound world has been painful at times––

abandonment, loneliness, loss, grief––

things the human body can’t release …

instead,

it aches, opines and enshrines

pronounces itself dead.

But love has been a treasure healing earthly wounds.

Love, divine as the silken skin of her sisters of the sea,

has made her short journey a spree

of wonder.

Worth leaving the embrace of blue waters

… Temporarily.

But now she cries seven tears,

and calls to her family of the deep––

Will you come for me soon?

She is ready for the waves,

the gently rocking,

a cradle of twilight sleep.

Come for me soon …

She awaits divine transcendence beneath the silvery moon.

Mindy Meyers-Halleck

~ ~ ~ ~ ~