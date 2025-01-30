Prep boys wrestling: Warriors take third at California tournament

The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys wrestling team finished in third place as a team out of 32 schools at the Bob Bellot Classic in Montclair, California Saturday Jan. 25.

Warriors’ wrestler Ever Yamada won the 175 lb. weight classification while Carmelo Larocca (190 lbs.) and Alex White (215 lbs.) each finished in third place. Eleven different Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers made it into the quarterfinals for their classifications:

1st place- Ever Yamada, 175 lbs.

3rd place- Carmelo Larocca, 190 lbs.

3rd place- Alex White, 215 lbs.

4th place- Hollender Lynch, 120 lbs.

4th place- Dylan Rice, 144 lbs.

4th place- Andrew Davis, 190 lbs.

4th place- Edson Belizaire, 285 lbs.

5th place- Mika Sefafinas, 215 lbs.

5th place- Omar Diaz, 285 lbs.

7th place- Jude Haines, 113 lbs.

7th place- Sam Schimpf, 132 lbs.

The Warriors’ next match will be the District 1 3A South Championships beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The other schools that will be participating at the district tournament include Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood. The top four individual finishers in each weight classification will qualify for the state tournament, while the fifth-place finisher will have one final chance to also qualify at a match to follow.

— By Steve Willits