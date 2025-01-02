Providence Swedish Edmonds welcomes its first baby of the new year

Less than 30 minutes into New Year’s Day, Amber-Lynne Rickett and Steffen Horne of Lynnwood welcomed their first child – a 7.2-pound, 20-inch-long baby girl, named Jheneah Elowyn Horne – at 12:22 a.m., which earned her the distinction of being the first baby born at Providence Swedish Edmonds in 2025.



Providence Swedish Edmonds OB/GYN Chad Thomas, M.D., Ph.D., delivered Jheneah.

Now that Jheneah has arrived, Amber-Lynne and Steffen said, “Not only is she the first baby to be born at Providence Swedish Edmonds in 2025, but she’s also the first grandchild and great grandchild born on both sides of the family.” They added, “We now plan to get married, get into a house and raise our daughter to be kind, but strong.”

According to Amber-Lynne, “Jheneah’s middle name, Elowyn, was inspired from a beautiful baby who, unfortunately, lost their battle with cancer. This story was so astonishing that I couldn’t help but fall in love with the name. It will constantly remind us to stay kind and thankful for blessings in life.”

In announcing the birth, Providence Swedish Edmonds cited a report from USA TODAY that “Babies born in 2025, and for the 14 years following, will make up the newest generation, called Generation Beta. Members of Gen Beta, for short, will be the children of younger millennials and older Gen Zers and by 2035, they are estimated to make up at least 16% of the global population. Additionally, many Gen Beta members will likely live into the 22nd century. Babies born in 2025 will be 76 years old when the year 2101 comes around.”