Pruitt case settles out of court for as-yet-undisclosed terms

In a matter that has been roiling for more than four years, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night authorized Mayor Mike Rosen to sign an out-of-court settlement reached by attorneys for all parties involved in a racial discrimination and harassment case brought by former Edmonds police chief candidate Sherman Pruitt.

Pruitt filed the lawsuit against the City of Edmonds, Edmonds Councilmember Vivian Olson and former Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson in December 2023.

The issue began in December 2019 when longtime Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan announced that he would retire at the end of the year. Assistant Chief Jim Lawless was named as acting chief pending the permanent appointment and four months later — in April 2020 — Nelson announced that Lawless was his first choice for the permanent position, pending Edmonds City Council confirmation.

However, the Edmonds City Council insisted that Nelson follow the rules for executive-level city appointments and conduct a search process so that three applicants could be brought before the council. When three suitable applicants could not be found, the council agreed to consider two finalists: Pruitt and Lawless.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Nelson announced that he would reverse his earlier choice of Lawless, and instead recommend Pruitt to the council for confirmation as Edmonds’ new police chief. Less than one week later — on Dec. 8 — in what some called a rushed vote to take advantage of the current council composition favoring Pruitt, the council voted 4-3 to confirm Pruitt’s appointment.

Some members of the council and the community expressed their concerns that Pruitt had not been sufficiently vetted. Councilmember Olson brought to light allegations of domestic violence in Pruitt’s background that had not been provided during the vetting process. After further discrepancies came to light, Nelson formally rescinded Pruitt’s appointment in a letter dated Dec. 15, 2020.

With the chief’s position now remaining open, the council in January 2021 unanimously extended the appointment of Acting Chief Lawless for an additional six months to allow the city to conduct a new national search. Nelson subsequently announced that the city has selected a search firm — the International Association of Chiefs of Police — to conduct the search.

On Jan. 14, Lawless announced that he would not be a candidate for permanent police chief, citing the need for “the department and the community to begin to heal.” In March 2021, Lawless said he was resigning to accept a position as assistant police chief in Marysville.

On March 14, the city hired Michelle Bennett as interim chief. She became a candidate for the permanent job and in August she was confirmed for the position.

But the Pruitt matter continued to simmer in the background.

On Dec. 14, 2023, almost three years after his appointment was rescinded, Pruitt filed a suit in U.S. District Court against the City of Edmonds, Vivian Olson and Mike Nelson, alleging racial discrimination, harassment, stereotyping and race-based attacks during his failed hiring process. You can read the complaint here.

The defendants unsuccessfully challenged the suit, arguing that the case did not have merit, but in May 2024 the court rejected this argument and ruled that the case may proceed.

In November 2024, the court directed the parties to engage in mediation. They quickly agreed on terms, and on Jan. 7, 2025, attorneys for both sides jointly petitioned the court. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly dismissed all charges “with prejudice and without an award of attorney fees and costs to any party.”

“Last night’s council action provided Mayor Rosen the authority to sign, on behalf of the City, a settlement of Mr. Pruitt’s claim against the City,” city spokesperson Kelsey Foster said Wednesday afternoon. “Any settlement is still in process through the City’s insurer, WCIA. As this is still an active legal matter, the City cannot comment further at this time.”

— By Larry Vogel