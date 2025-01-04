Reminder: Public invited to help set 2025 agenda for Edmonds Civic Roundtable Jan. 6

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 to set its 2025 program agenda — and the public is invited to participate.

The event will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, where the organization will lay out its tentative program of monthly discussion topic. According to a news release, ECR is a nonpartisan organization focusing on unbiased, fact-based, civil discourse about city issues.

“We seek the opinion not only of our members but also the public at large as we launch our programs for 2025,” said ECR Chairman Gil Morgan. “What do you want to know about things happening in our city next year?”

Potential discussion topics include the Edmonds Marsh and other environmental issues, affordable housing, changes and finances in the Edmonds School District, development at the Port of Edmonds, city budget issues for 2025 and 2026, and the Regional Fire Authority.

“We are asking for your help and your ideas about programs relevant to the key issues facing our city,” Morgan said.

There is no charge for the program, but attendees are asked to register in advance at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org

The organization also notes that ECR will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month during 2025 — a new time and day for its meetings.