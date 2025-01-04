Public invited to participate in survey about priorities for Edmonds police chief

With the upcoming retirement of Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett, Mayor Mike Rosen is inviting community members to share their priorities for selecting a new chief.

This information will be helpful in the recruitment process and may result in changes to the job description, a press release regarding the survey said. Along with this survey to the public, police staff and city council will also be surveyed for their priorities.

“Choosing the right police chief for Edmonds is a critical decision that will impact the safety, well-being and trust of the community for years to come,” Rosen said. “The police chief sets the tone for law enforcement operations, shaping the department’s culture, policies and approach to community policing. The right police chief must have experience and integrity but also the ability to adapt to evolving challenges facing our community.”

This survey can be accessed online and is available in three languages.

English: www.surveymonkey.com/r/EPCCommunitySurvey

Vietnamese: Để thực hiện khảo sát bằng tiếng Việt, bấm vào đây www.surveymonkey.com/r/EPCCommunityVietnamese

Spanish: Para realizar la encuesta en español haga clic aquí www.surveymonkey.com/r/EPCCommunitySpanish

This survey will close on Friday, Jan. 17. In addition to the survey, the mayor also plans to create both a review panel and an interview panel as part of the selection process.