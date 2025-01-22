Reader view: Where’s the money?

Through public records, it has been discovered that South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) appears to owe the City of Edmonds millions of dollars in payment for transport fees collected but not remitted to the city, which would be a breach of our contract.

Background

South County Fire RFA provides Edmonds fire and EMS services under contract to the city. There are numerous provisions in the contract but one in particular is noteworthy because it provides a revenue stream for the city. That revenue is a reimbursement for Transport Fees collected by the RFA.

Transport fees are generated anytime an EMS unit transports a person from one location to another. An easy example is from an accident scene to the hospital. When that happens, it generates a bill for that service. That bill is sent to the patient and/or their insurance for reimbursement of the cost of that transport. Per our contract with the RFA:

“…the District (RFA) shall receive and pursue collection of all Transport Fees…”

And further states:

“The District shall remit the amount so received to the City…”

The operative word in the first clause is “all” and in the second clause “remit.”

Transport Fees are collected by the RFA in two ways. The first is through direct payment by the person transported or by their insurance. This collection has been remitted to the city per contract terms over the years. However, not all costs are fully collected through this process. In fact, less than half the costs are recovered this way, as illustrated in a South County Fire report:

The second collection method is through the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation (GEMT) program. The GEMT program provides supplemental payments to cover the funding gap between a provider’s actual costs per qualifying transport and the allowable amount received from Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) and other sources. Our share of these reimbursements has not been passed back to Edmonds per our contract, but rather retained by the RFA.

From the South County Fire 2025 budget:

Analysis

Based on an analysis of the RFA budgets over the years (Budget | South County Fire) would suggest that upwards of over $8 million could be owed Edmonds in past unreimbursed fees. With escalating costs, current estimates are that GEMT revenue may be worth $2 million or more annually to the city.

What did the RFA do with our money? Over the years they have used it in multiple ways. They used it to reduce the costs to their member cities. From a 2020 South County Fire news article:

Yes, neighboring cities benefited from the RFA withholding transport fee revenue from us. This has been ongoing since 2019 when the program went into effect.

All of this was shared with our city negotiating team in the hope that they could use it to better our position in the annexation discussions. Use it to get us a better deal or postpone the annexation altogether. After all, $8 million will go a long way. Instead, they squandered the opportunity, and we are where we are.

So where is the money now? It appears to be in some form of litigation. From what I understand, South County Fire now acknowledges that money is owed, however they are disputing the amount. That should be easily verified by auditing the books. Unfortunately, a state audit is a year away. By delaying payment, the RFA could be hoping to spread their liability over a larger tax base should we end up voting to join the RFA. Savvy readers will recognize that this strategy suggests that Edmonds taxpayers will be paying an incremental share of these costs back to our own city if we join the RFA.

Next Steps

What can we do? A few ideas:

Contact our elected officials and ask them to explain how we got here. What are they doing about it? Mayor: rosen@edmondswa.gov City Council: council@edmondswa.gov

Contact South County Fire RFA and ask where our money is.After all, our city could use it right about now.

Fire Chief: OfficeofFireChief@southsnofire.org Fire Board of Commissioners: Commissioners@southsnofire.org

Vote no on the upcoming annexation ballot measure in April to send our negotiating team back to earnestly evaluate less costly alternatives to joining the RFA. Alternatives that were not identified in the Fitch report and could become viable with the yearly GEMT revenue. Extend the contract to provide the time necessary for a thorough evaluation.

We can do better.

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds.

Editor’s Note: My Edmonds News invited South County Fire to respond to this commentary. We have included it here: