‘Regional Fire Authority — explained’ topic of Feb. 3 Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting

Edmonds residents in April will be asked whether the city should join the South County Regional Fire Authority (RFA). During a Monday, Feb. 3 program at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the non-partisan Edmonds Civic Roundtable will focus on this key decision, how we got here and what choices are there for the future.

The RFA and its predecessor Fire District 1 have provided fire and emergency (EMS) services in Edmonds, on contract, since 2010. However, the RFA exercised a two-year cancellation clause and that contract will expire at the end of this year. Now, the City of Edmonds is placing before voters a ballot measure that asks whether Edmonds should join the regional authority as a member, rather than as a contractor, joining cities such as Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

“This is a complex decision for the citizens of Edmonds, with implications not only for the level of fire and EMS services they receive, but also cost implications for the city budget and individual household budgets,“ said Gil Morgan, who chairs the Edmonds Civic Roundtable.

“Our goal is to provide accurate and unbiased information to allow our residents to make informed decisions,” Morgan said.

The program, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., will include background on how Edmonds got to the point at which the city is faced with this decision. The ECR will summarize what benefits would occur by annexing with Regional Fire, as well as a report on what we currently know about what happens if voters reject the idea.

Following presentations, the audience will participate in table discussions in which participants can discuss what they heard and questions they have. Going forward, the roundtable said it will provide a list of other local community forums and available resources for residents to aid in gaining additional information in the coming months.

At the end of the program, others knowledgeable about this topic will be available to answer the questions informally. Also attending will be representatives of the Edmonds City Council who helped to negotiate the proposal and representatives of Regional Fire Authority.

There is no charge for attending the meeting. Attendees are asked to register in advance here as space will be limited.