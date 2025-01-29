Restaurant brief: 19-cent burgers at Dick’s Drive In Thursday Posted: January 28, 2025 11 Dick’s Drive In is celebrating its 71st anniversary with 19-cent burgers at the Edmonds location on Thursday, Jan. 30. The location is 21910 Highway 99, Edmonds.
