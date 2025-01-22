Rick Steves to offer free travel presentations in Edmonds Jan. 25

Rick Steves will offer three free travel presentations at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 25.

They include:

European Travel Skills: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Steves will share the essential skills for smart European travel in 2025, which includes itinerary planning, packing light, getting cash or using cards, avoiding crowds (and pickpockets), using mobile devices, getting around by train or rental car, and finding hotels and restaurants.

Rick Steves’ Europe Tours: How and Why They’re So Dang Good: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Steves will tell the story of his tour program, how it evolved and what makes a Rick Steves tour unique. He will also explain his philosophy of training the best guides, building the best itineraries and giving his travelers the best possible experience.

Travel as a Political Act: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

According to Steves, travelers who “travel as a political act” can have the time of their lives and come home smarter with a better understanding of today’s world. In his lecture, Steves will explain how and when travelers venture thoughtfully out of their comfort zone, they gain an empathy for the other 96% of humanity and come home with the greatest of all souvenirs: A broader perspective.

All classes are held in Edmonds. They are free to attend and registration is required. If you have questions, contact Ben Green at beng@ricksteves.com.