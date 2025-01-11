Reminder: Ryan Smith to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Jan. 14 meeting

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will welcome Ryan Smith — local guide, fly fishing educator and owner of The Avid Angler — as the speaker for the group’s Tuesday, Jan 14 meeting.

His presentation is “I’ve always wanted to own a fly shop! The ins and outs of running a specialty retailer.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting runs from 6-8 p.m. at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. It’s free and open to the public.

For more information, visit olympicflyfishers.com.