Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: January 6, 2025 0 Photographer Tia Benson Tolle said this downtown Edmonds mural not only pays homage to Edmonds’ Creative District designation, but highlights the sad news of J-pod resident Orca Tahlequah recently losing her calf. Photo by Vienna Ztribe Photo by Ron LaRue
