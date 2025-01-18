Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: January 17, 2025 0 Friday sunrise. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Another sunrise view. (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc) Geese snacking at the waterfront. (Photo by DC Miller) Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Sharon O’Brien Photo by Gary Olson Sunset (Photo by Ted Taylor) Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe
