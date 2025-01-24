Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: January 23, 2025 0 Another stunning sunset photo from Wednesday –this one at Haines Wharf. (Photo by Sam Spencer) Frozen footsteps in the sand Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Quiet Thursday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Eagle perched in a tree Thursday. (Photo by Linda Ross)
