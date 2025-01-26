Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: January 25, 2025 0 A sunny day at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery Friday. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Saturday at the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Lunar New Year decorations. (Photo by Karen Prater) Saturday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
