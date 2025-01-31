Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: January 30, 2025 2 Thursday walk. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Seen last week — a reminder of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Edmonds this Saturday, Feb. 1. Learn more here. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
