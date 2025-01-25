Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: January 24, 2025 0 Friday sunrise. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) Late morning on the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Not a tree, but a cell tower will do for a pair of eagles. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) Sunsest. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Ted Taylor Photo by Tia Benson Tolle
