Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: January 13, 2025 0 Early morning reflections. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Moon over waterfront. (Photo by Denise Meade) At sunset. (Photo by Denise Meade) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ted Taylor Photo by Jewel Hagen Photo by Ellen Blackstone
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.