Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: January 11, 2025 4 The Bubbleman makes an appearance at Civic Playfield. (Photo by Ron LaRue) On the waterfront. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Moon and trees. (Photo by Ann Bradford) At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
