Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: January 5, 2025 5 Just after sunrise Sunday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Ted Taylor Edmonds is beautiful no matter what the weather brings. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) Belted kingfisher. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) Cormorant with ferry in background. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) Jamie Cole, center, adds another Christmas tree to the pile for recycling as part of a fundraiser for Edmonds Scout Troop 300. With him, braving the elements, are (L-R) Paul Ng, Evan Cole and Dan Cole. (Photo by Bob Sears)
